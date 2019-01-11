Chakwera fury over Kalindo’s arrest:  ‘New low for outgoing govt’

Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera has made a stinging attack on the Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP0 government for the arrest of UTM youth director Bon Kalindo, describing the arrest as “new low for the outgoing Mutharika administration.
Chakwera says whether or not what the Mulanje west legislator said about Mutharika was an insult is not an issue.
“The issue is that this idea of arresting any Malawian, not to say anything of one who is a parliamentarian, for merely expressing how they feel about the illogical conduct of Mutharika’s failed government, is primitive, unacceptable and stupid,” says the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president in a statement.
Chakwera says infact, whatever unjust law is cited to empower such a ludicrous idea is primitive, unacceptable and stupid, saying once voted into power, the MCP led government would repeal it.
“In the meantime, the sad reality is that the Mutharika government has no respect for Malawians, or their lawmakers, or police officers. You may recall that it was 23 months ago that an MCP member of parliament was arrested over trumped up sedition charges related to something allegedly said on social media,” says Chakwera.
He says given how long the Mutharika government has been using the arbitrary arrests to silence and intimidate political opponents, it is clear that the powers of the president continue to be abused, saying democratic rights of people are still under assault.
“And now having turned Malawi into a lawless state in which those who speak their minds are arrested while those who steal our taxes walk free, every Malawian can see with their own eyes that Mutharika has never been fit to govern,” says the statement.
Chakwera then condemned the arrest of Kalindo and called for his immediate release.
Eastern region police spokesperson Joseph Sauka says Kalindo is expected to appear in court this afternoon.
Police last evening took Kalindo to Zomba after the law enforcers barred party supporters from holding a vigil at Area 30, the police headquarters in Lilongwe.
Police were elusive on the matter but UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga confirmed that Kalindo is now in Zomba awaiting appearance in court.
“He has been taken to Zomba. Our legal team have confirmed this. The police say Honourable Kalindo allegedly committed the crime in Balaka and he would be tried in Zomba,” said Malunga.
The Mulanje west legislator has since been charged with disorderly conduct at a police station and insulting the president.
Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said Kalindo, a veteran actor has been charged with disorderly conduct at a police station contrary to section 153 (1) of the police Act as well as insulting the head of state which violates Section 4 of the Protected Flag, Emblems and Names Act.
According to one of the video clips circulating in social media, Kalindo led the chants Mutharika wapenga misala [Mutharika is demented].
But Chidanti Malunga described the arrest as politically motivated aimed at silencing the ever popular Saulos Chilima and his UTM.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
If Chakwera was a law abiding citizen, how come that he dismiss es every member from his party With dissenting views? I-e Jesse Kabwila, Kaliwo, Jumbe just to mention afew! If he was in government what would have happened to them?
What happened to Unity Loyalty, Obedience, and Discipline?
Reverend, please do not join the band wagon of those that do not obey our Laws.
A leader has to be exemplary, by both deed and words.
Who is Mutharika? Synonymous with the president of Malawi. Is the president of Malawi Mutharika or Peter Mutharika. Is there one Mutharika in Malawi.
Koma zikuchitikazi ndizolongosoka kuchoka ku boma, tinene kuti mitu ikuyenda bwino bwino ku bomaku a Malawi? Ili ndifunsotu osati comment muyankhe a Malawi.
well spoken big man time yonyengelera yatha
This is what we expect from opposition parties , to fight the same battle and get United. And please don’t fight each other you in opposition.
On that note , I salute you Dr Chakwera for being brave enough and condemning the intimidation tactics used by Dausi & Mchacha.
With arrest or no arrest backwards never but forward ever.
Let’s change this malpractice administration.
Whether its primitive or not, the fact of the matter is that it is in our book and has to be respected.period..nobody is above the law..
Koma achakwera akanakala iwowo wotukwanidwa choncho akapanga bwanji.how do u support muntu wotukwana
Well said Reverend.
The President of MCP is a true bonifide leader despite Chilima insulting the president of MCP but look he is on air condemning the arrest of Bon Kalindo MP while Chilima is silent fearing that he can also be arrested since he was told to shut up or face arrest at Balaka Police. This is the type of leader we need in M,alawi my president Dr Laz keep up the good work the country is in your hand to lead. You were chosen by God Himself.