Rains of terror in Malawi: Pictorial of flash floods havock in Lilongwe

Heavy rains has caused infrastructure damage to some part of Lilongwe. Bridges at Chipasula, Kawale and Chidzanja have all been damaged as a result of the flooding. Households along the areas have been affected.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi on Friday visited the areas that have been affected by flash floods in Lilongwe City.

Dausi also donated some relief items to the affected households.

He observed that some of the flooding that have occurring within the city are due to human activities along the river banks.

Dausi said illegal construction of houses in the city could be one of the contributing factors which is leading to flooding almost on yearly basis.

“It sad to note that resident are even constructing their houses close to the river banks where there is a provision by city planning for a distance of 30 metre away from the river where they are supposed to construct their building,” the Minister noted.

Dausi called on Lilongwe City Council to revisit their plans to ensure that residents are adhering to the recommendedstatues of construction to avoid continued occurrences of such disasters within the city.

He pointed out that the Kawale River needs to take a naturalcourse in order to lessen such catastrophe such planning.

Dausi suggested that the course of the river needs to be looked into in the near future and LilongweCity Council should ensure that that the flow of the river should follow its natural course.

Acting Chief Executive Officer for Lilongwe City Council, Charles Kalemba said the Council is committed to enforce the law before its efforts are been hampered as a results a lot of court injunction which are been served to them.

He said that, “ as council we know that residents are not supposed to do any construction activities along the river banks but we being prevented from enforce that standing order to injunction being obtainedfrom courts restrain us from effect such provisions.”

Kalemba said the Council Disaster committee need to sit down and review their work and see how they could handle such issues in the near future.

He said the council has deplored its staff to assess the extent of damage the floods have caused and be able to mobilize relief items to affected households.

Two people are reported missing following Thursday afternoon flooding where 176 houses have been affected and 20 houses have collapsed.

