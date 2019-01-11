UTM’s Kalindo to spend weekend in police cell: Court reserves ruling on bail for Malawi MP charged with insulting President

January 11, 2019 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Eastern Region Chief Resident Magistrate Mzonde Mvula on Friday reserved to Monday his ruling on a bail application by UTM director of youth Bon Kalindo.

Heavy police presence at Zomba Courts as Kalindo appeared for bail application

UTM youth director Bon Kalindo shows a victory sign in handcuffs as the police take him to court for bail application in Zomba.

Kalindo, the Mulanje South legislator, was arrested Thursday and charged with disorderly conduct contrary to Section 153 (1) of the Police Act as well as insulting the President contrary to Section 4 of Protected Flags, Emblems and Names Act.

The legislator was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct and insulting the president allegedly at Balaka Police Station where two aides of Vice President Saulos Chilima were detained last weekend.

He is accused of leading UTM supporters in  disparaging chants against President Peter Mutharika.

According to one of the video clips circulating on social media, Kalindo led in the chants ‘Mutharika wapenga misala [Mutharika is demented].”

