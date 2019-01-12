Lilongwe Mayor Bikoko quits frontline politics: ‘People surrounding Mutharika are destroying DPP’

The mayor of Lilongwe City Desmond Bikoko who was elected as councillor on the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket in 2014 before defecting to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has confirmed he was quitting frontline politics, but promised to serve the governing party and President Peter Mutharika.

Bikoko said he is out of frontline politics after on Thursday he withdrew from DPP primaries in Zomba Malosa constituency.

The Mayor said he was convinced he had made the correct decision after he was frustrated by some party officials who favoured another candidate for Zomba Malosa

“I am absolutely certain that the decision I have taken is the right thing to do, ” said Bikoko.

He stressed that he was not ruling out a future return to the frontline politics, saying in the meantime sa he will focus his energy on supporting DPP from the background without seeking any position.

However, he accused some top brass DPP officials of destroying the party through manipulation of primaries. He did not mention names.

The youthful Mayor said President Mutharika is “quite democratic” and he has a good vision for this country”

But Bikoko said a few people surrounding Mutharika are destroying the party “through manipulation of primaries.”

“What some people are doing in the party is divisive. They should have allowed primaries to take place in a fair manner. This may split the vote. In the interest of unity, I have dropped all intentions to compete for any political position. It’s not about position but being loyal to the cause. I, for one, will do my part that DPP wins the presidency,” he said.

DPP Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey said the party is not manipulating primary elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :