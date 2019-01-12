Relief as Malawi cut fuel prices: UTM says govt follows Chilima instructions 

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) has announced fuel pump price reduction effective Saturday January 12 by an average of 6 percent in what UTM party is bragging that “ thanks to Vice President Saulos Chilima’s instructions”.

The recommend retail price for petrol is now K868 from K923.50 and K874 from K949.60 for diesel.

Chilima, who is torchbearer of the newly formed UTM party, told government to revise fuel prices downwards to K800 per litre for petrol saying globally petrol prices are going down.

In a statement Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) revised the price of petrol from K923.50 to K868 per litre, diseal from K949.50 to K874 and paraffin from K781.80 to K710.50.

Chilima said at a Kuwala Night event on December 15,2018 that government needs to revise the fuel prices downwards and not rip off Malawians.

“In fact the price of petrol should be around K800 per litre because that’s what the world fuel prices are dictating. We should not rip off our people,” he said.

UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said the party was pleased with fuel price reduction “because government has followed instruction by our leader Chilima.”

Since Chilima broke ranks with ruling DPP, government has been implementing some decisions suggested by the Vice President during public rallies.

It removed tuition fees for secondary school students after Chilima said he will make sure that no student should fail to go to school because of fees.

Government also brought a bill in parliament to give pensioners K20 000 monthly benefits and this was after Chilima had said he will introduce the benefits for pensioners who would get K15 000.

