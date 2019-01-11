Zomba MP Nangozo tumble in DPP primaries

Former cabinet minister and the ruling party former vice president for eastern region Yunus Mussa and incumbent member of parliament for Zomba central Patricia Kainga Nangozo have all tumbled in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary elections held Thursday.

Mussa and Kainga Nangozo put up massive campaign including on radios but they all failed to businessman Bester Awali who got 721 votes.

Mussa got 527 votes whilst Kainga Nangozo had 18 votes.

Both Mussa and Kainga Nangozo said they were consulting to see if they could appeal against the conduct of the primary elections.

In Zomba Malosa, Lilongwe City mayor Desmond Bikoko boycotted the primary elections, arguing there were some irregularities.

However, the presiding officer Mulanje Bale MP Victor Musowa went ahead to hold the primary elections which saw Grace Kwelepeta amassing 2, 526 votes against Bikoko’s 25.

The primary elections in Zomba Ntonya could not go ahead because of heavy rains and are scheduled to be held on Saturday whilst in Zomba Thondwe the primary polls were put on hold because of disagreements over delegates.

