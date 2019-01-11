IG says law enforcers have  clue on albino bones market

Malawi Police Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose says the law enforcers have a clue of persons with albinism bones market in Mozambique.

Jose said this on Thursday when he accompanied Homeland Security minister Nicholas Dausi to condole the family of a 54-year-old man with albinism who was brutally killed on New Year eve in Nkhata Bay.

“I think we have a lead of the market in Mozambique. After we arrested two people who were found with the bones, we have the clue now and we are engaging our counterparts in Mozambique on the matter,” he said.

Jose said there are no such markets in Malawi.

The two men were found with 16 pieces of bones in Machinga and they said there were human bones of a person with albinism.

Dausi assured Malawians that the police would bust the syndicate which trades in human bones.

He however asked courts to mete out stiff punishment to those involved in the killing of people with albinism as well as those who trade in the human bones.

Dausi also asked the courts to speed up the hearing of cases with albinism.

Four assailants killed the 54-year-old Yassin Kwenda Phiri, a person with albinism who was working as a hospital assistant at Kande Health Centre in Nkhata Bay on Monday.

Yassin Phiri hailed from chief Fukamapiri’s area in Nkhata Bay.

