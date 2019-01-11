Mwalwanda says won’t apologize to Mwenifumbo over ‘character soiling’ claims

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary aspirant for Karonga Central constituency, Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda, has described demands by his counterpart incumbent legislator for the constituency, Frank Mwenifumbo, to apologize for ‘character soiling’ as baseless saying the latter has always been a trickster.

Mwalwanda and MCP Karonga district chairperson, Emmanuel Nkhoma, alleged that on 31st December, 2018 Mwenifumbo’s lorry, registration number KA 4381, was seen ferrying people from Karonga North-West constituency to his Mikoma Beach Lodge in Karonga Central to discuss a possible voter transfer deal during the voter verification exercise which ended on Wednesday in Karonga.

“In 2014 he [Mwenifumbo] used the same dirty tactics as he hired people and impersonated them as bogus monitors of small parties that do not even exist in Karonga. We do not want history to repeat itself,” read the letter in part which Nyasa Times has seen.

The district multiparty liaison committee summoned Mwenifumbo on the same but it was disclosed that the party at the Lodge had nothing to do with politics but was rather was a celebration for Mwenifumbo’s wife birthday.

Last Sunday, Mwenifumbo asked MCP to apologize to him and his family in writing within seven days or he would seek court redress.

“Despite the MCP district chairman verbally apologizing during the multiparty liaison committee meeting, my family and I would like the party to apologize to us in written form within seven days. Our reputation and my political career have been destroyed as a result of the allegations that were made,” said Mwenifumbo.

But Mwalwanda has attacked Mwenifumbo for planning to “kill the truth” through court threats.

“We cannot apologize. The court threats are useless to us as we have strong evidence against him. No dirty tricks this time. I and the party are well equipped and prepared,” said Mwalwanda.

Mzuzu-based activist, Jackson Msiska, has described the development as the onset of the ‘Benghazi’—a name that people christened the constituency after a Libyan town for its violence.

While commending Mwenifumbo for trying hard to make the constituency peaceful in the last four years, Msiska asked concerned stakeholders to intervene.

