Chakwera goes off duty  at presidential holiday resort Chikoko Bay

November 16, 2020 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times 9 Comments

President Lazarus Chakwera is this week expected to go on three-day off-duty   retreat at official presidential holiday resort Chikoko Bay in Mangochi to have a rest from the hectic presidential duties.

Chakwera and First Lady off to a retreat

State House director of communication and executive assistant to the President, Sean Kampondeni, has said President Chakwera and First Lady Monica, will spend the three days at Chikoko Bay.

Kampondeni said Chakwera deserves the rest, saying it has been a hectic work since he assumed presidential powers five months ago.

By implication vice-president Saulos Chilima is acting president.

He also said the Weekly Briefs will take a break for Christmas holiday.

Kampondeni said the final brief before the holiday will be on December 14 and will return on January 11, 2021.

He said the briefs will now come monthly next year and will be centred on the achievements of cabinet ministers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
9 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zagwazathadi
Zagwazathadi
4 hours ago

Ma blunder achuluka, only 3 months in the job and already taking holiday, koma mulimba?

0
Reply
Gwede Mantashe
Gwede Mantashe
5 hours ago

Eish! Komachilima alimooofinyika bwanji.He heede kungomuthandiza gulo kukwela muntengo,
Koma padzikooo.Phuh.

1
Reply
Ben Phiri
Ben Phiri
6 hours ago

Good Chicobay Statehouse is being utilized by the President BUT the Property should be sold along with the State House in Mzuzu and Zomba for the amount of time they are used and overall expenses to keep them. Put the money to better use in future stay at a nice Lodge or Hotel Resort. Malawi does not need 5 Statehouses for such a small geographical country.

5
Reply
Kudya katatu patsiku
Kudya katatu patsiku
6 hours ago

watopa kale miyezi inayi yomweyi?

3
Reply
Mtonga Mwana
Mtonga Mwana
4 hours ago
Reply to  Kudya katatu patsiku

I am very MCP, therefore Laz is my party as well as my country president. Koma ndiye watopa akanali mu gear one. Honestly, atati asiye u president lero, the few things I can say my president wapangapo sindingalodze apart from giving the nation good weekly speeches.
I hope akabweralo, it will be more fire. Project after project, the aged will start receiving the monthly little thing, the reduced passport fee for all NOT for only truck drivers since amayi a geni amapitanso kunja and pay tax pa border,driving licence issue etc

0
Reply
Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu
6 hours ago

You deserve a break your excellency, and a longer one.

-5
Reply
Mtonga Mwana
Mtonga Mwana
4 hours ago
Reply to  Mangochi Kabwafu

Uncle Peter ali pheeeee ndi aunt Getu inu mukufuna kukawaputa ku Mangochi. Akunyenyaninyenyani ohoooooo

0
Reply
Kumavalo Nsamaonetsa Nyoni
Kumavalo Nsamaonetsa Nyoni
6 hours ago

What a mess.

No one asked for weekly briefs,some of us said it that for one thing they are useless for another a waste of time,now we know they are exhausting.

Going on holiday after working for less than a year.

Awatu,if there was no COVID19 he would have got abroad for his holiday.

I will say it again he is material for president.

I will not be surprised to hear he went to meet and hide or strategise with Bushiri.

4
Reply
Lumbani
Lumbani
6 hours ago

osati akanawona kaye za subsidy and then break for Christmas

2
Reply
shares
9
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
State House reprimands journalists for not masking up

State House on Monday reprimanded journalists for not wearing face masks at the weekly news briefs at Kamuzu Palace in...

Close