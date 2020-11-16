Chakwera goes off duty at presidential holiday resort Chikoko Bay
President Lazarus Chakwera is this week expected to go on three-day off-duty retreat at official presidential holiday resort Chikoko Bay in Mangochi to have a rest from the hectic presidential duties.
State House director of communication and executive assistant to the President, Sean Kampondeni, has said President Chakwera and First Lady Monica, will spend the three days at Chikoko Bay.
Kampondeni said Chakwera deserves the rest, saying it has been a hectic work since he assumed presidential powers five months ago.
By implication vice-president Saulos Chilima is acting president.
He also said the Weekly Briefs will take a break for Christmas holiday.
Kampondeni said the final brief before the holiday will be on December 14 and will return on January 11, 2021.
He said the briefs will now come monthly next year and will be centred on the achievements of cabinet ministers.
Ma blunder achuluka, only 3 months in the job and already taking holiday, koma mulimba?
Eish! Komachilima alimooofinyika bwanji.He heede kungomuthandiza gulo kukwela muntengo,
Koma padzikooo.Phuh.
Good Chicobay Statehouse is being utilized by the President BUT the Property should be sold along with the State House in Mzuzu and Zomba for the amount of time they are used and overall expenses to keep them. Put the money to better use in future stay at a nice Lodge or Hotel Resort. Malawi does not need 5 Statehouses for such a small geographical country.
watopa kale miyezi inayi yomweyi?
I am very MCP, therefore Laz is my party as well as my country president. Koma ndiye watopa akanali mu gear one. Honestly, atati asiye u president lero, the few things I can say my president wapangapo sindingalodze apart from giving the nation good weekly speeches.
I hope akabweralo, it will be more fire. Project after project, the aged will start receiving the monthly little thing, the reduced passport fee for all NOT for only truck drivers since amayi a geni amapitanso kunja and pay tax pa border,driving licence issue etc
You deserve a break your excellency, and a longer one.
Uncle Peter ali pheeeee ndi aunt Getu inu mukufuna kukawaputa ku Mangochi. Akunyenyaninyenyani ohoooooo
What a mess.
No one asked for weekly briefs,some of us said it that for one thing they are useless for another a waste of time,now we know they are exhausting.
Going on holiday after working for less than a year.
Awatu,if there was no COVID19 he would have got abroad for his holiday.
I will say it again he is material for president.
I will not be surprised to hear he went to meet and hide or strategise with Bushiri.
osati akanawona kaye za subsidy and then break for Christmas