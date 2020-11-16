Chakwera rules out favours to Bushiri as Pretoria court issues arrest warrant to Malawi fugitive prophet
President Lazarus Chakwera says he would not guarantee favours to prophet Shepherd Bushiri who is being sought in South Africa to answer a number of cases as SABC News reports that the Pretoria Magistrates Court which granted the Christian preacher bail, convinced that they were not a flight risk, has since revoked the bail and issued arrest warrant.
In a statement on Sunday, the South Africa government said it had initiated a process to secure the extradition of Bushiri and his wife.
President Chakwera’s executive assistant and State House director of communications Sean Kampondeni told the media during the Weekly Brief that it is not Chakwera’s character to guarantee favours to anyone.
“The President will not be holding meetings with anyone on the matter,” said Kampondeni.
This was an indirect response to Bushiri who said on Sunday that he will be meeting government officials on Monday to discuss his decision to flee from South Africa.
Kampondeni said the State House would not be drawn to comment on the issues surrounding Bushiri.
“These issues are not in the domain of State House. These are issues that are in the domain of the law enforcement agencies,” said Kampondeni, Chakwera’s top spin doctor and also the President’s son-in-law.
Kampondeni said Chakwera, a former evangelical preacher, would not be involved and intervene in the issue of extradition of Bushiri back to South Africa as requested by the South African government.
Bushiri and his wife were arrested last month and face charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged R100m “investment scheme”.
Strict bail conditions set by the Pretoria magistrate’s court two weeks ago saw Bushiri having to surrender his passports, including his Malawian diplomatic passport, and only being allowed to travel in Gauteng and North West.
In a statement on Saturday, Bushiri confirmed he is back to his home country Malawi and said it was a “tactical withdrawal” to preserve their lives.
He said SA authorities had failed to act on several alleged death threats he had received and made demands of the government before he would return.
Bushiri said they had “come to a painful conclusion that what my wife and I have faced in the RSA, since 2015, is purely persecution NOT prosecution.
“What is shocking is that it was me who, in 2018, opened cases of extortion and intimidation against the officers who are, today, investigating, arresting and prosecuting me and my wife of these several allegations.
“Obviously, there can never be independence and impartiality. It’s purely acts of open vengeance. This, I must say, clearly violates rules of natural justice which says justice must not just be done but be seen to be done.
“As such, I want to make it clear, here, that our coming to Malawi is not an act of running away from being tried. Not at all. All my wife and I want is to clear our names in a justice system that is fair, impartial and just.”
He said they were demanding the South Africa government assure their safety while in the country, that their bail would not be revoked, they would be granted the right to a fair trial, the investigating officers in their case be removed and arrested with a new investigation and prosecution team appointed.
Former South Africa public protector Thuli Madonsela weighed in on the demands, saying the government could not interfere in court proceedings on the matter.
She said because he had broken his bail conditions by fleeing the country, his bail should be revoked as dictated by the rule of law and indeed on Monday the court revoked the bail and issued arrest warrant.
Madonsela said she was hopeful an extradition agreement between the Malawi and South Africa could be put into effect and Bushiri would be held accountable.
She also hoped an “ asset forfeiture” will kick in on Bushiri’s properties including a sprawling hotel Sparkling Waters in Rustenburg.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
False that SA Government will not protect Bushiri while in SA, Because he Breached his bail conditions SA will provide 24 hour 7 Days a week guarded protection, provide food and clothing while they put him in a secure jail. Which will protect him from the outside world.
The coincidence of events is just too much. Chakwera meets chiefs in the north and the issue of Bushiri is raised. Chakwra flies to south african and his advance team Nkaka and Kampondeni are seen interacting with Bushiri. The Bushiri escapes bail to Malawi. Nkaka and Kampondeni have answers on how the fugitive escaped from south africa. We are not kids.
it is so painful to see old `people selling that combi or min bus , i with the believe that they will get double money after fewer months.
Chakwera how dare you turn your back on the anointed man of god. He was in prison and you didn’t go see him, now he is out you won’t visit or meet him. And yet you expect to enter his kingdom?
Ndiye mumusiya watha yekha inuyo aboma zisakukhuzeni mpang’ono pomwe monga mwanenera adzamufune ndikumpeza ndikumutenga wokha wosawathandiza basi. Chachikulu iye wathawakwinako plan ndiyamwini wake kaya akakhala kumapiri ndi mmene anga sovere mmene wayisovera yothawa.
Moti ena akadamusapotela Bushiri ngati mneneli wamulungu.
Uyu ndi mneneli waSATANA
Pamodzi ndi anzake monga TB Joshua ndi ena mumawatsata aja monga azungu, ena akuda.
Ndimbava zimenezi,akathyali amenewa.
Tsopano akazi ndie sachedwa kutengeka ndizakumidima.
Kodi mwana wAnu amamenyedwa kunja ndi anthu Ena omwe ayambana nawo koma mumadziwana nawo , koma mphavu zitachepa wa thawira kunyumba kwanu. Inu ngati kholo, mudzamubweza kuti akamenyedwebe? State pangani zoyenera ngati kholo. Osathawa udindo . Uku ndekulamulira dziko simasewera.
Government has said it all. It can not interfere with the court plus zimenezi ndiza personal zikuyenela kuyenda mu njira ya ma security agency not high lack ngati the whole president azikamba zithu zofoila . Imagine Ku USA Kuli ma Mafia uvutilapo kuposa Bushiri koma munavapo Trump akuyakula ma problems awo..think Malawi.
Kkkkkk anaziyamba yekha khonyazo😂😂😂😂😂musiyeni abwere azafotokoze mene wayendera mwina anamenya ya galeta ya eliya😂😂😂😂
I love Bushiti. A prophet of miracles. Next he will perform a miracle of meeting them. Together with his wife.
Walk the talk, Mr. President. We know Bushiri broke Malawian laws by crossing into the country without following proper immigration procedures. Yet he’s a free man, and he’s talking shit on tv with the Malawian flag in the background. Were he in jail now waiting for repatriation back to South Africa, I would feel sorry for the manner the South African security treated you in their country. But right now, judging from how well the little Bushiri scum is being treated here, I believe the South Africans did well to make sure the charlatan was not being smuggled out on… Read more »
South Africa suffers from big boy syndrome. There is no way Bushiri could have sneaked out without the help of the South African intelligence or Police. Searching the president was just a mere smokescreen. Bushiri is a preacher and does not go about forcing people to attend his church services. People are not forced to give as well. So Bushiri is not a problem at all. If he is a charlatan then its his supporters who are to blame. The man is harmless why not leave his church or tell him off that his ministry is not biblical. Threaten him… Read more »
You have no right calling other people scum! Self-righteous people like you are actually very piteous individuals. Iwe ndiye woyela? Have you been to South Africa? Do you understand the way South Africans treat foreigners? Trying to dismiss Bushiri’s concerns for his security and about fairness at the hands of the South African judicial system is the most stupid thing I hear from people who don’t have first hand experience about how South Africans hate foreigners moreso when such foreigners prosper right under their noses while they wallow in poverty for lack of creative minds and false sense of superiority… Read more »
Will be meeting government officials? Ngati ndani? Just go back and serve your sentence MBAVA iwe.