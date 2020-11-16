Malawi foreign ministry attacks South Africa govt as Chakwera talks to Ramaphosa over his delegation treatment

President Lazarus Chakwera has spoken to his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on phone over the treatment the Malawi presidential entourage faced on departure in South Africa forcing Chakwera’s presidential jet to delay for about seven hours.

State House press secretary Brian Banda has confirmed that Chakwera and Ramaphosa have talked on telephone over the matter but could not give details of their conversation.

South African authorities subjected the Malawi presidential delegation to what the Malawi Foreign Affairs ministry says “improper treatment “as Pretoria suspected that Chakwera wanted to smuggle Prophet Shepherd Bushiri out of South Africa after he jumped bail.

Presidential aide, Sean Kampondeni says Malawi is awaiting confirmation from South African government in relation to the extradition of Bushiri.

He, however, said Chakwera will not get involved in the matter.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs which is headed by President Chakwera’s blue-eyed boy Eisenhower Mkaka has issues not so diplomatic statement attacking the government of South Africa for giving President Chakwera what Lilongwe calls improper treatment.

“The government of Malawi is aware and grateful that a public statement was recently issued by the South African government, exculpating President Lazarus Chakwera from false allegations dominating South African social media that his presidential plane was used as a conduit for trafficking two Malawians [Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife] wanted by the South African authorities.

“Notwithstanding, the government of Malawi notes with concern that the statement falls short of acknowledging that the treatment President Chakwera was subjected to upon his departure was improper and incongruous to the warm hospitality he received on arrival,” says the statement.

Lilongwe says the Malawi delegation complied with all security measures out of deference to the vague security concerns of the South African authorities, despite the fact that the manner in which they were conducted and the delay they caused breached diplomatic protocols commensurate with the dignity of president Chakwera’s office and person.

“As such, the Malawi delegation was justified to dismiss as unacceptable and unsatisfactory the South African authorities’ use of unspecified security reasons to hinder President Chakwera from leaving with his advance team,” says the statement.

The statement says the Malawi presidential advance team was barred from boarding the presidential plane at Pretoria Waterkloof Military Airbase.

