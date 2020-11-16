South Africa police confirms Bushiri reported extortion cases against their officers
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) in South Africa has confirmed that in 2018, a case of alleged police corruption/cash extortion was opened by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s lawyer on his behalf in Sunnyside, Pretoria.
“It is alleged that the police officers investigating several allegations of rape against Mr Bushiri were trying to extort money from Bushiri so that they make his rape charges disappear,” reads the statement.
The report adds that Bushiri, through his lawyer reported the alleged police corruption to IPID, as part of the investigation process, IPID required Bushiri to provide crucial information about the allegations and to acquire witness statements,” reads the statement.
The confirmation gives credit to Bushiri reason to leave South Africa dues to safety and security concerns fueled by law enforcement agencies who were demanding money from him.
Bushiri has asked that police officers involved in investigating, arresting, and prosecuting him should recuse themselves and that South African government should ensure all complaints lodged and opened against the officers are investigated before proceeding with his case
The South African government should appoint “independent and professional investigators, and prosecutors who should make independent decisions on the cases we are allegedly accused of.”
Observers say extraditing the Bushiri couple could be an uphill battle and might never happen.
game over, this confirm that bushiri is right that he was persecuted. if all this evidence is given to malawian legal system bushiri will never be extradited to south africa. this case should be heard on neutral ground not in south africa. south africa think they are above all other african countries to the point that they can be just maltreating other countries citizens as trash. this must end and they need to be taught a lesson…
South Africa has just danced to the tune of Malawi ,90 minutes at Mtebe airport
90minutes at mtebe airport, 😂😂😂
Looks like this guy is clever. For now.
SA Govt has never extradited any of their own to any foreign country for prosecution despite being a signatory to SADC. Why should MW extradite Bushiri to SA? I’m not a Bushiri fan but it’s clear this Guy has Bn persecuted left, rt n center in SA. Let them South Africans go to hell. We are a Sovereign Nation
Its an uphill for South Africa
Bushiri is going nowhere, this is our son, if south Africa want to be successful, they must release those fugitives it is keeping