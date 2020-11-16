State House reprimands journalists for not masking up

State House on Monday reprimanded journalists for not wearing face masks at the weekly news briefs at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

President Lazarus Chakwera executive assistant and State House director of communications Sean Kampondeni said the journalists were not being exemplary by not wearing masks in the face of Covid-19 pandemic.

“I can see only two or three journalists wearing masks. I would like to reprimand you journalists. You need to be exemplary to encourage others to wear masks,” said Kampondeni.

Some of the journalists without masks included John Namalenga Junior of Capital Radio; Yvonne Sundu of Nation Publications; Taonga Sabola of Daily Times ; Alfred Chauwa of Nyasa Times; John Paul Kayuni of Zodiak and Gladys Nthenda among others.

Ironically, Kampondeni himself and Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda did not wear masks as they addressed the media.

Malawi has registered over 185 deaths due to Covid-19 and 5956 confirmed cases with 381 active cases as of Sunday, November 15, 2020.

