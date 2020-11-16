AHL workers seal offices over pay cheque delays

Employees of AHL Group, formerly Auction Holdings Limited, have Monday morning closed their offices to force management pay them delayed September and October salaries.

One of the employees said this action has been taken after the company failed to give them the two-month cheques as promised earlier by management.

“As we are talking, management is yet to fulfill its promise, this has forced us to close the offices,” said the employee.

The workers have also staged a series of strikes to force the management pay them the salary arrears.

AHL Group officials were not available for comment.

The company has attributed the situation to a hostile economic environment which has led to a significant drop in its revenue.

But the workers have vowed that the offices would only be open once the salary issue has been settled, raising questions as to where the salaries would be processed if the offices remain closed.

AHL Group, which owns and manages the country’s tobacco marketing floors and a commodity exchange among others, is owned 42 percent by the Malawi Government through Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares