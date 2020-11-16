Lawyers say Bushiri extradition process might take long
Malawian lawyers have said there is no guaranteed timeframes as South African government begins the process to have prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, extradited from Malawi following their bolting from the rainbow nation, saying a formal extradition hearing in the High Court may take time.
Extradition is the formal process where one country asks another to return a person in order to stand trial or to serve a sentence.
The Bushiris are back home in what the prophet described as “temporarily” as a tactical legal withdrawal, claiming that they feared for their lives.
They’re facing fraud, theft and money laundering charges.
Private practice lawyer David Kanyenda writing on his Facebook page pointed out that the Bushiris are expected to a contest their extradition all the way to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
“Expect a protracted and long drawn-out process to play out before a conclusion is reached,” he stated.
“Even an international tribunal such as the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights may come into play. The Bushiris fancy their legal chances on home turf and have already cast doubt on the fairness of a foreign legal system,” he added.
Another private practice lawyer Wapona Kita also pointed out that lawyers will have to battle it out in court whether externalisation of forex and money laundering are extraditable offences under Extradition Act.
A law scholar said a judge at the High Court must also decide if extradition would be disproportionate or would be incompatible with the Bushiris human rights. If the judge decides it would be both proportionate and compatible, extradition must be ordered.
If either the Bushiris will be unhappy with the judge’s decision at the extradition hearing, they may ask the High Court for leave (permission) to appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal and then evenat African Court on Human and Peoples Rights.
Meanwhile, Bushiri told his supporters that he would be handing himself to the law enforcement agencies in Malawi on Monday.
He claims he was not running away from being prosecuted.
His five demands to the South African government are:
- The South African government should assure the couple of their safety and security if they return to the country.
- Government should assure them that their bail would not be revoked, despite defying their bail conditions.
- The police officers involved in investigating, arresting, and prosecuting the Bushiris should recuse themselves.
- The South African government should ensure all complaints lodged and opened against the officers are investigated before proceeding with the case against them.
- The South African government should appoint “independent and professional investigators, and prosecutors who should make independent decisions on the cases we are allegedly accused of.”
Lawyer Kanyenda noted: “Don’t underestimate the safety and security fears as the South African underworld is brutal.”
Bushiri said there had been attempts on his life and he accused the South African authorities of not offering protection.
The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader grew up in Mzuzu city in northern Malawi and moved to Pretoria in South Africa where he has been leading his church and so popular that he has been known to fill sports stadiums with followers.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Just send the thieves back asap.
I love corruption. Very sweet.
Fear for those Malawian who are still in and the ones who will visit or plan to work in SA. Malawi Government should do everything possible to have a speedy Hearing and arrange the Extradition back to SA before Malawians are put at risk in the Rainbow State.
Extradition very possible many legal Precedents for those accused of money laundering and fraud. Matter will be an unnecessary expense for Malawi who can least afford, Bushiri should be forced to pay all costs. SA should and could issue a Bounty on Bushiri which can be more of a concern for safety. Thought of him fleeing because fearing for his life is unbelievable when he has hired bodyguards. Assassins do travel.
Nkhani izi sizionekera mutu wake. Muli achina Kasambara, Wapona Kita, Joyce Banda, Chihana, and many ruling and opposition politicians. On top of the issues Bushiri has raised, there is also the issue of his residency status. The RSA government is saying he shouldn’t have been granted permanent residency. So if they want him there, what will be his status as he needs to preach to earn a living? Ma South Africans phuma ndi nsanje. Mukamulipilira ku hotelo akudikira milandu? Komanso, Ife amalawi tikuti if he is found guilty ndende adzagwilire kuno osati kumeneko. A minister a Mkaka, inu ndinu waamuna,… Read more »
MMMM Mungofuna kuti mulandu utenge nthawi kuti mupangepo zidola apa.Maloya ndi choncho mumalipilidwa pa ola.Ayi tiyeni nazo basi wakula watha nanga mpaka kudutsa ma border post6 osamnjata.Milakuli basi.
Money can’t get you everywhere. Thank you.
But finally he would face trial in RSA. mlandu suwola especially in RSA. These are serious crime. This guy had fooled too many people for too long. It is time he must face justice here or there to stop upcoming conmen.
Very true.
It’s clear bushiri is afraid of the underworld. My question is what the hell was he doing to involve himself with the underworld?
Time for lawyers to eat easy money in defending the prophet.
The prophets of the Bible did not have such money. I am not advocating for poverty, but the sources of his money are unclear. He needs to clear his name.