Chakwera hails African Methodist Episcopal Church for social and economic contribution made to Malawi

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has commended African Methodist Episcopal Church for being among the crucial part of the struggle which Malawians are enjoying today.



Chakwera said this at a centenary celebration ceremony which took place at Hannock Msokera Primary School Ground in Kasungu.

Speaking during the function Chakwera congratulated the African Methodist Episcopal Church for clocking 100 Years of existence.

Chakwera also commended Founder of this church Hannock Msokera for bringing the church to Malawi.

Chakwera during the centenary celebrations urged Malawians to honour these people who fought hard for Malawi to reach where we are.

The president hailed the church for the role the church played during the Tropical Cyclone Freddy whereby the church built 21 houses.

Bishop Richard Allen founded the church in 1816Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the United States of America, and was brought into the country by Reverend Hannock Msokera in 1924.

Allen formed the church by gathering together five African American congregations of the previously established Methodist Episcopal Church with the hope of escaping the discrimination that was commonplace in society, including churches.

The church is already operating 26 primary schools and two secondary schools in Malawi which is a significant contribution to Malawi.

It is also believed that African Methodist Episcopal Church through Reverend Msokera also contributed to the education of Malawi’s first President Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

Historically , the African Methodist Episcopal Church, usually called the AME Church or AME, is a Methodist Black church.

AME has persistently advocated for the civil and human rights of African Americans through social improvement, religious autonomy, and political engagement while always being open to people of all racial backgrounds.

