Chakwera has 2 choices: Format DPP system or leave and suffer consequences

In their time, errand boys of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) were ruthlessly frank in reminding all of us, almost every day, with that apparently disdaining adage ‘DPP is a system’.

That adage was well packaged and summed it all for DPP: It meant they are running a scheme of defrauding Malawians through planting their boys and girls in strategic positions of every key government institution.

It explains, fellow Malawians, why, when they ruled, anyone who wore blue soar easily to a superior class—becoming untouchable as the Aryan race of German’s Adolf Hitler’s days.

President Lazarus Chakwera should have known, which I believe he does—but, perhaps, he kept or he keeps underestimating the power of the system DPP planted in the country’s governance system.

At that point of entry, yes after winning the June 23 fresh elections, Chakwera—in the days he was silent instituting his government—could have thought through and make tough decisions bordering on destroying the system DPP left in the governing structures.

What Chakwera did, in inhering and continuing with a government structure infested with DPP’s system, is akin to a husband who divorces his wife but keeps the wife’s brother in the house.

Well, the consequences of Chakwera’s indecisions are here to see: leaking of examinations, frustrating his development projects, leaking of sensitive government documents—etc.

At this point, Chakwera has two choices. He should, right now, format government structures and flush out every element loyal to the DPP system; in that way, we will begin to see systematic changes.

Or, if he doesn’t, he should leave things as they are and remain silent when faced with consequences such as leakage of examinations.

But, just a reminder, Malawians are watching.

