Court adjourns case of Chikwawa man accused of defiling 11-year-girl

November 6, 2020 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

A court in Chikhwawa has adjourned a case in which a 38-year-old man is accused of defiling an 11-year-old girl in the district.

The Chikhwawa First Grade magistrate’s court on Thursday adjourned the case of Leonard Kanyama to November 18, 2020 after the state said the case would be handled by the director of public prosecutions.

However, the state told the court that it was ready with the witnesses on the case after Kanyama pleaded not guilty.

Kanyama, who works as a sugarcane cutter, is suspected to have defiled the girl in sugarcane bushes after he offered the girl transport on a bicycle taxi.

The suspect  looked calm throughout the hearing.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Former NFRA deputy general manager Viola back in court

Former National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) deputy general manager Gerald Viola is back in court to answer his corruption case....

Close