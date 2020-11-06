Former NFRA deputy general manager Viola back in court

Former National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) deputy general manager Gerald Viola is back in court to answer his corruption case.

The state is parading witnesses in the Lilongwe principal resident magistrate court.

He is charged with three counts of misuse of public office, interfering with procurement and forgery.

Viola allegedly awarded Misses Trading Company a K3.3 billion contract to supply NFRA with 10 million metric tonnes of maize dubiously.

The state told the court that Viola already pocketed K3.3 million from the alleged dubious contract.

Viola denies the allegations.

