Former NFRA deputy general manager Viola back in court

November 6, 2020 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Former National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) deputy general manager Gerald Viola is back in court to answer his corruption case.

Viola: Denies any wrongdoing

The state is parading witnesses in the Lilongwe principal resident magistrate court.

He is charged with three counts of misuse of public office, interfering with procurement and forgery.

Viola allegedly awarded Misses Trading Company a K3.3 billion contract to supply NFRA with 10 million metric tonnes of maize dubiously.

The state told the court that Viola already pocketed K3.3 million from the alleged dubious contract.

Viola denies the allegations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Nankhumwa calls for commission of inquiry on  Malawi exam fraud

Leader of opposition in Parliament  Kondwani Nankhumwa has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to immediately set up a Commission of...

Close