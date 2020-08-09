Chakwera hints on vying for second term as Malawi president

President Lazarus Chakwera has dropped a hint that he would vie for a second term in office and not be in power for only five years of his first term to pay way for vice-president Saulos Chilima to take over as Chilima said in the run up to the June 23 presidential election.

In Tiuzeni Zoona program on Zodial Broadcasting Station aired on Sunday, Chakwera said it was too early to start talking of 2025 presidential election.

“Let us cross the bridge when we reach it. Now, let us concentrate on building the nation, clearing the rubble. It is too early to talk about because we are just a month into office for a five-year journey,” he said.

However, he said it will be up to people to elect him in 2025 for another term or not.

In the run-up to June 23 presidential elections, Chilima is on record saying he would succeed Chakwera after his term expires in 2025 even though he would be allowed by the Constitution to seek fresh mandate.

In a public rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre, Chilima said he would be the alliance’s next presidential candidate after Chakwera in line with their rotational leadership arrangement.

But against Chakwera –a cleric who served as Malawi Assemblies of God president before joining frontline politics in 2013– in ‘Times Special’ television interview with Brian Banda before the elections said: “That’s not true and nobody has said that.”

However, Chakwera’s whose Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is leading the nine-party Tonse Alliance led government said they will be reviewing the terms of the Tonse Alliance deal.

Commenting on the spate of arrests in Sunday’s interview, which the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) say they are political, Chakwera said he is not involved in the selection of suspects to be arrested.

“The selection of arresting suspects lies in the hands of state prosecuting agencies; I am not even involved.

“They are arrested after thorough investigations,” said the president.

He said even Tonse alliance officials can be arrested if the state has cases against them.

Tonse Alliance comprises nine parties including support from human rights activist-turned-politician Timothy Mtambo who is leading Citizens for Transformation Movement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!