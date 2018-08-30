Chakwera hits at Chilima over graft fight

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has lashed out at United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader Saulos Chilima for sticking to a corrupt government, saying he needed to resign as Republican vice president from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government.

Chakwera said this in Ntcheu during a marathon whistle-stop tour on the M1 road.

“There are some people who are threatening to reveal corrupt practices in government, yet they are part of the same government. They need to resign first from the corrupt government and we will take them see seriously,” said Chakwera in apparent insinuation of the Veep.

He was in the South alongside the party’s vice president Sidik Mia to canvass for votes and bolster voter registration.

The MCP president said people should not be carried away with politicians who condemn corruption in government when they are part of the government.

Chakwera said if voted into power, he would ensure that the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau is independent.

“We want a government that is good for all; corruption has destroyed almost all sectors of life in this country. The only way to deal with that is change in government,” he said.

Chilima has taken a strong crusade against corruption, giving the DPP corrupt politicians amnesty to pay back the looted money or face jail term.

But Chakwera said “MCP has all it takes to change things.”

MCP vice president Sidik Mia said the meetings were not campaign but, rather, availing party leadership to the people.

“We will have a very successful campaign when the official period starts next year,” he said.

Mia said Chakwera has solutions to social-economic challenges besting the country.

Malawi has held competitive elections since 1993, when the repressive one-party regime of Hastings Banda, who ruled for three decades after independence, ended.

But analysts say the country is still mired in a cycle of personality-driven patronage politics that feeds graft. Malawi ranks 122 out of 180 on Transparency International’s corruption perceptions index, above Nigeria but below neighbouring Zambia.

