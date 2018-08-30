Phalombe sports committee demand politicians to follow procedures on competitions 

Phalombe sports committee members have requested to the political party leaders in the district to follow proper procedures when conducting any sporting activities or launching trophies.

The committee members made the request in a meeting where they were selecting new district sports committee members in Phalombe district.

District Sports Officer (DSO) for Phalombe, Edward Malumero said that the aim of the meeting was to renew the sports committee members which is done after every 3 years in the district.

In the process the committee expressed worry on the tendency of some of the political leaders, who do not follow the right procedures when engaging themselves in different sports competitions as the country is going closer to the elections period.

“When they are starting different competitions they should follow procedures and use the committees which are there to help them with the right guidance. It is my plea to politicians and everyone who wants to engage themselves in any other sporting competitions to follow the right path,” Malumero said.

Malumero further advised the new sports committee members to be active, be prepared to work hard and know what they want to achieve at the end of the day. In so doing sporting activities in Phalombe will be on the map.

In his remarks Dan Sumani, who is one of the new sports committee member for Phalombe said that it is indeed true that political party leaders in the district comes with their sports activities without asking for proper guidance from the sports committee through the office of the DSO.

