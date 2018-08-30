Lilongwe Water Board donates K500 000 for Misa Malawi office

Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) on Wednesday donated K500 000 to the Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter to assist the organisation towards office project.

In June 2017, MISA Malawi Chapter established a fundraising team

W hich included Baldwin Chiyamwaka, Blessings Kanache, Grace Nachiola, Andrew Massa, Martin Kalima, Titus Mtegha, Steve Zimba Wilkins Mijiga, Mrs. Edith Tsirizani, and Mrs. Grace Hara which was tasked to raise K30 million to construct an office building.

According to vice chairperson of the Misa-Malawi fundraising committee Edith Tsirizani, the LWB donation brings the total money raised so far to K14 million.

She hopes that media watchdog would be able to meet the target by the end of this year.

LWB chief executive Alfonso Chikuni said his company expects a cordial working relationship with the media and that they made a donation as a corporate social responsibility and in appreciation of the work the media does in Malawi.

“We have decided to put the media at the center of our activities to promote good communication with our clients in order to improve service delivery,” he explained.

Speaking while receiving the cheque, Tsilizani commended the LWB for the timely donation, saying it will help fulfil the media body’s dreams of having its own officd building..

“We would like to commend Lilongwe Water Board for this gesture because it has encouraged us to increase our pace towards achieving our goal,” said Tsirizani.

She added: “Having our own office is sustainable because it will make us cut expenses on rentals, hence channeling our resources and energies towards vital activities of promoting journalists and media independence”.

MISA Malawi is an umbrella body of all media organisations in the country with a mission of promoting the media freedoms.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :