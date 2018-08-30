PROVOICE dedicates Knock-It-1966 album to memory of late father

Dancehall artist, PROVOICE has dedicated his new project, Knock-it-1966 to the memory of his late Father.

PROVOICE says ‘Knock It’ is his Trademark. “I actually start my songs with the term Knock It and 1966 is my Late fathers birth year so am dedicating this album to him.”

The 15 track strong album has an overall message of love.

“Love is the overall message i have sad love, happy love, lost love, looking for love, love love plus motivation songs as well.”

Explaining the production creativity on the album, PROVOICE says mostly he thinks of a concept and afterwards goes to the studio to meet up with the producer then make the beat.

“I usually write songs in the studio but on this album i tried something different, i had someone to write me a song.”

He divulges “I had Kelvin Sings to write a song for me.”

KnockIt1966 has taken PROVOICE 2 years to complete and features among others Jamaican Shawn Ice, Piksy, Charisma and Sangie.

Over the weekend, PROVOICE held a free listening session at N1 Cafe ad Grill in Lilongwe.

Speaking on the experience PROVOICE says “I wanted people to get the feel of album before it actually drops.”

He adds “Listening parties helps you as an artist to see which songs are receiving good response so to focus on those when promoting.”

Production credits on the album go to Henwood, Cuff B of Big Vision Entertainment, Dj Sley, Tricky Beats, Sispence, Don Foxxy, Recall and Thini Genius.

PROVOICE then gave his general outlook on Dancehall in the country, saying:”Dancehall is gaining ground but at a very slow pace it is still not fully received like other genres.”

Knock It 1966 will officially be released on August 30, 2018.

