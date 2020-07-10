Chakwera hits at DPP: To rename ministry, says more women in Cabinet than any Malawi president
President Lazarus Chakwera has defended the absence of a Ministry of Gender and Women, saying he has named more women in Cabinet than any president in the history of Malawi.
Gender activist Emma Kaliya had criticized President Chakwera for not living up to the promise of 40 percent female representation.
Kaliya also pointed out that most women are deputy ministers and described the cabinet as a raw deal.
In his 31-member Cabinet, President Chakwera just narrowly missed his target having appointed 12 female ministers, 38.7% of the Cabinet.
Speaking when the presided over the swearing in of his Cabinet, President Chakwera ministry of community services which omitted Gender and Women held by UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati will be renamed.
“However, these are only absent in name, not in fact. While it may have been the practice of the previous administration [Democratic Progressive Party –DPP] to neglect any areas not appearing on the cabinet list by name, that kind of tokenism is not part of the Tonse Philosophy. As a case in point, the [DPP] indeed had a Ministry of Gender, but among its many failures was the failure to condemn and investigate the rape of women in a
village outside the capital despite having a cabinet portfolio,” said Chakwera.
“Our approach is to place issues of gender and disability within the Ministry of Community
Development and Social Welfare with a fully empowered and resourced Principal Secretary solely dedicated to address them with a view to reaching specific measurable benchmarks.
“This is because our Tonse Philosophy compels us to move away from paying lip service to the plight of women, children, and persons with disability as a publicity stunt, and to
instead focus on alleviating that plight. Our commitment is to tackle these issues as a collective responsibility, not the responsibility of a single ministry,” said Chakwera.
The Malawi leader said he wanted to lead by example by having a greater percentage of women in his Cabinet than any President in recent memory.
“Notwithstanding, for avoidance of any doubt about my commitment, I have directed the Chief Secretary to rename the Ministry accordingly in response to an appeal from stakeholders,” he said.
Chakwera said more women will be promoted to full ministers at the end of a five-month transition.
“Additionally, I have taken note of the observation that the women who are on my
Cabinet are mostly there as deputies and will increase the number of women who are full Ministers when I restructure my administration at the end of the five- month transition as I planned,” he said.
The Cabinet composition shows that Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) dominates with 16 party members — 12 full ministers and four deputies — representing 51.6%, while Vice President Saulos Chilima’s UTM Party has six members: four ministers and two deputies, representing 19.4%.
There are also two independent legislators in the new government.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Clueless pastor iwe. Ukhala one term president ngati Mutharika nzako wamulanda boma kudzela kukhotiyo. Mbakuwaku boma
Chakwera doesn’t get it. Having more women in cabinet is commendable and definitely a step in the right direction. But that doesn’t mean it should substitute the gender ministry, which altogether does a different separate job to all those othe women cabinet appointees. Gender ministry is one of the most core important pillars of govt development, even UN SDG have a standalone gender goal for a reason. Everything has a gender dimension from employment to agriculture, without it’s own ministry it limits its power to influence and lobby other ministries in an effective timely manner. Wait until Canadians, and Norwegian… Read more »
I see Kaliati ageing so fast. What is happening? Wrinkles on the face and neck and hands….thought she is just 52 years….my foot!
Azitolera now she is in government..
More women akazi a Mia wo?
Of all the people, she is one of the few that deserves to be in there. But Chakwera has lost the plot ati has given 5 months to perform my foot. All those talk of nepotism, conflict of interest you were accusing the DPP, now you here tolerating it for 5 months. Lying fake greedy pastor
So, where in the article does it say he is going to rename the ministry? Did I miss something?
Has directed his Chief Secretary to rename the ministry accordingly
Just like he direct them to illigally appoint MRA and Police bosses. The guy lie that he is a listening type, yet he didn’t hear his AG who he recruited early to give him legal advice?
It doesn’t matter MCP having more Ministers than UTM, all what we need is to see what every one want it to happen, that is change! Don’t separate UTM and MCP in this Team, they are one! And they are there to deliver to the Malawians what they wanted! Stop and I repeat stop! That’s Chakwera I know! DPP bakhalani Kaye apo, muphwe kaya mame! Kikkkkkkk! Now maso patsogolo! Titukule dziko lathu tisachedweso ngati kuti tikufuna zisankho zina apa! Time is money!!!!!
More Fire indeed! Team Tonse on the move!! Ntchito tayamba kale kugwira; asatitayitse nthawi enawa!!! 🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾
Sure..He even has 31/ministers higher than Peters 20 ministers…
Peter had 20 ministers because it was a Tokha Alliance while Chakwera has 31 because it is Tonse Alliance
So Chilima know how best to define merit. APM defined it as tribal while Chakwera defines merit as family connections.
Laughably changing the goal post, he should know, he is a pastor, that’s how they brainwash the masses my misrepresenting bible verseso
Some women are difficult convence. They want 40% of cabinet to be women currently its 38 7% women. Now the remaining 1.3% that would be a half woman, right, and they still want 40% representation of women. Really??
She just wants to be difficult. Even if it were 39.999999, someone would still make noise. DPP mwavimyantha, mwavifyontha, you will never rebrand bachimbwe imwe
Let us stop squabbling and go to work our country is in ruins, not all of us can be ministers at the same time, and we don’t want cabinet reshuffles every now and then….people should be in their ministerial positions long enough to make a difference. The next cabinet reshuffle should after 4 to 5 years….we need career ministers. There are many ways that all of us can take part in the development of ou country than being a minister. I would like to ask all Tonse alliance members who feel deflated that if it were them appointed as ministers… Read more »