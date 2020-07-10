Chakwera hits at DPP: To rename ministry, says more women in Cabinet than any Malawi president

July 10, 2020 Alfred Chauwa -Nyasa Times 19 Comments

President Lazarus Chakwera  has defended the absence of a Ministry of Gender and Women, saying he has named more women in Cabinet than any president in the history of Malawi.

Agness Nyalonje is now the Minister of Education-pic by Lisa kadango
Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda is the Minister of Health-pic by Lisa Kadango
Minister Patricia Kaliati for Community development and social welfare which will be renamed to reflect Gender and Women.-Photo by Lisa Kadango

Gender activist Emma Kaliya had criticized President Chakwera  for not living up to the promise of 40 percent female representation.

Kaliya also pointed out that most women are deputy ministers and  described the cabinet as a raw deal.

In his 31-member Cabinet, President Chakwera just narrowly missed his target having appointed 12 female ministers, 38.7% of the Cabinet.

Speaking when the  presided over the swearing in of his Cabinet, President Chakwera ministry of community services which omitted Gender and Women held by UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati  will be renamed.

“However, these are only absent in name, not in fact. While it may have been the practice of the previous administration [Democratic Progressive Party –DPP]  to neglect any areas not appearing on the cabinet list by name, that kind of tokenism is not part of the Tonse Philosophy. As a case in point, the [DPP]  indeed had a Ministry of Gender, but among its many failures was the failure to condemn and investigate the rape of women in a

village outside the capital despite having a cabinet portfolio,”  said Chakwera.

“Our approach is to place issues of gender and disability within the Ministry of Community

Development and Social Welfare with a fully empowered and resourced Principal Secretary solely dedicated to address them with a view to reaching specific measurable benchmarks.

“This is because our Tonse Philosophy compels us to move away from paying lip service to the plight of women, children, and persons with disability as a publicity stunt, and to

instead focus on alleviating that plight. Our commitment is to tackle these issues as a collective responsibility, not the responsibility of a single ministry,” said Chakwera.

The Malawi leader said he  wanted to lead by example by having a greater percentage of women in his  Cabinet than any President in recent memory.

“Notwithstanding, for avoidance of any doubt about my commitment, I have directed the Chief Secretary to rename the Ministry accordingly in response to an appeal from stakeholders,” he said.

Chakwera said more women will be promoted to full ministers at the end of a five-month transition.

“Additionally, I have taken note of the observation that the women who are on my

Cabinet are mostly there as deputies and will increase the number of women who are full Ministers when I  restructure my administration at the end of the five- month transition as I planned,” he said.

The Cabinet composition shows that Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) dominates with 16 party members — 12 full ministers and four deputies — representing 51.6%, while Vice President Saulos Chilima’s UTM Party has six members: four ministers and two deputies, representing 19.4%.

There are also two independent legislators in the new government.

Bwande
Guest
Bwande

Clueless pastor iwe. Ukhala one term president ngati Mutharika nzako wamulanda boma kudzela kukhotiyo. Mbakuwaku boma

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Sarah sarah
Guest
Sarah sarah

Chakwera doesn’t get it. Having more women in cabinet is commendable and definitely a step in the right direction. But that doesn’t mean it should substitute the gender ministry, which altogether does a different separate job to all those othe women cabinet appointees. Gender ministry is one of the most core important pillars of govt development, even UN SDG have a standalone gender goal for a reason. Everything has a gender dimension from employment to agriculture, without it’s own ministry it limits its power to influence and lobby other ministries in an effective timely manner. Wait until Canadians, and Norwegian… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Esnarth Yaluwera
Guest
Esnarth Yaluwera

I see Kaliati ageing so fast. What is happening? Wrinkles on the face and neck and hands….thought she is just 52 years….my foot!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Tommy
Guest
Tommy

Azitolera now she is in government..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mzati
Guest
Mzati

More women akazi a Mia wo?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Sarah sarah
Guest
Sarah sarah

Of all the people, she is one of the few that deserves to be in there. But Chakwera has lost the plot ati has given 5 months to perform my foot. All those talk of nepotism, conflict of interest you were accusing the DPP, now you here tolerating it for 5 months. Lying fake greedy pastor

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Peloma Pepe
Guest
Peloma Pepe

So, where in the article does it say he is going to rename the ministry? Did I miss something?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Yosefe Mateyo
Guest
Yosefe Mateyo

Has directed his Chief Secretary to rename the ministry accordingly

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Sarah sarah
Guest
Sarah sarah

Just like he direct them to illigally appoint MRA and Police bosses. The guy lie that he is a listening type, yet he didn’t hear his AG who he recruited early to give him legal advice?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kaitano
Guest
Kaitano

It doesn’t matter MCP having more Ministers than UTM, all what we need is to see what every one want it to happen, that is change! Don’t separate UTM and MCP in this Team, they are one! And they are there to deliver to the Malawians what they wanted! Stop and I repeat stop! That’s Chakwera I know! DPP bakhalani Kaye apo, muphwe kaya mame! Kikkkkkkk! Now maso patsogolo! Titukule dziko lathu tisachedweso ngati kuti tikufuna zisankho zina apa! Time is money!!!!!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jinga
Guest
Jinga

More Fire indeed! Team Tonse on the move!! Ntchito tayamba kale kugwira; asatitayitse nthawi enawa!!! 🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Halid
Guest
Halid

Sure..He even has 31/ministers higher than Peters 20 ministers…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Zimwanda
Guest
Zimwanda

Peter had 20 ministers because it was a Tokha Alliance while Chakwera has 31 because it is Tonse Alliance

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Zio ine
Guest
Zio ine

So Chilima know how best to define merit. APM defined it as tribal while Chakwera defines merit as family connections.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Sarah sarah
Guest
Sarah sarah

Laughably changing the goal post, he should know, he is a pastor, that’s how they brainwash the masses my misrepresenting bible verseso

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ndadabwa
Guest
Ndadabwa

Some women are difficult convence. They want 40% of cabinet to be women currently its 38 7% women. Now the remaining 1.3% that would be a half woman, right, and they still want 40% representation of women. Really??

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Zimwanda
Guest
Zimwanda

She just wants to be difficult. Even if it were 39.999999, someone would still make noise. DPP mwavimyantha, mwavifyontha, you will never rebrand bachimbwe imwe

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga

Let us stop squabbling and go to work our country is in ruins, not all of us can be ministers at the same time, and we don’t want cabinet reshuffles every now and then….people should be in their ministerial positions long enough to make a difference. The next cabinet reshuffle should after 4 to 5 years….we need career ministers. There are many ways that all of us can take part in the development of ou country than being a minister. I would like to ask all Tonse alliance members who feel deflated that if it were them appointed as ministers… Read more »

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
