Malawi Attorney General Silungwe takes non-religious oath of office without Bible

July 10, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Attorney General Dr Chikosa Silungwe  on Friday took the oath of  office and allegiance before President Lazarus Chakwera  in Lilongwe but it was non-religious.


Dr Chikosa Silungwe takes oath as Attorney General a departure from the tradition of taking oath in the name of God as he did not hold the Bible or say ‘So help me God’.-Photo by Lisa Kadango, Mana

Silungwe,  who was  vice-president Saulos Chilima’s lead counsel in the  presidential election case, didn’t include the phrase “so help me God” at the end of the either oath. Nor did he place his hand on the Bible or Koran when he said them.

Wearing a face mask and raising his left hand up, Silungwe also replaced the word “swear,” which could have religious overtones, with “affirm.”

He has held his beliefs and the government have respected his right of choice.

Silungwe a respectable lawyer spotting his dreadlocks  was appointed  when President Chakwera initially named five people to Cabinet positions within days of his election.

Chakwera, 65, defeated former leader Peter Mutharika in June 23 court-sanctioned presidential election re-run.

The soft-spoken ex-preacher garnered 58.57% of the votes against Mutharika’s 39%.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
shares