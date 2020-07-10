Ntcheu road accident claims two lives, leaves many injured

Two people have died after a 30 ton truck collided with other two vehicles; a minibus and a 10 ton van at Ntcheu trading center Friday morning.

Ntcheu District Hospital Medical Officer, Dr Sella Mpata confirmed to the Malawi News Agency that 19 people sustained various degrees of injuries out of which three were seriously injured.

“Out of the 19 casualties, there were 11 males and eight females, unfortunately two of them have since passed on due to head and chest injuries,” said Mpata.

Dr. Mpata said currently, 17 people are now receiving medical treatment at Ntcheu District Hospital.

The road accident has come barely a month after another fatal road accident happened near the same area along the M1 Lilongwe-Blantyre road that killed six people.

