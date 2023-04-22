Chakwera hosts Salima Secondary School football team

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Friday hosted Salima Secondary School football team following their third-place finish during 2022/23 inaugural Confederation of African Football (CAF) African Schools Championship in Durban, South Africa.

The team clinched a bronze medal and US$ 225,000 for their achievement.

President Dr Chakwera expressed gratitude for the achievement, saying it has come at the right time when the country is emerging from mourning and depressing period following destruction caused by Cyclone Freddy.

The President noted that Salima Secondary School football team managed to produce good results because they possess a positive mindset towards the game and life in general.

He then implored all Malawians to emulate this aspect of living whereby no Malawian will speak ill of themselves and their country.

The President presented to the team, gift packs courtesy of NBS Bank.

The financial institution will also open accounts for the players with a start-up deposit of K100,000 which will only be accessed once they reach 18.

