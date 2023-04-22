Government still determined to relocate refugees

Government has disclosed that it is still determined to relocate refugees and asylum seekers back to Dzaleka Refugee Camp despite the expiry of the deadline of April 15.

Ng’oma was speaking in Lilongwe on Tuesday when his ministry met members of Small Scale Business Operators Association from across the country.

The operators wanted an update on the relocation exercise.

Ng’oma said government will continue with the exercise to take all foreigners residing in communities back to the camp.

“We want all those who have the status of a Refugees to stay in the camp and not in communities,” he said.

Ng’oma said those in the communities are not refugees but economic refugees stealing from government and are criminals.

He further said for those who want to do business should obtain a business permit or a working employment at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services at the cost of $7000 or else they would be forced back in the camp or be dumped at the border to find there way to their respective countries.

He added that government will soon start headcount of all foreigners operating their businesses in rural and urban areas to see if they are eligible according to the laws of Malawi.

He therefore assured the business operators who wanted to take the law into their hands by removing all refugees using their resources to be patient as government is swiftly implementing the exercise.

Ng’oma said funds for the relocation exercise has already been allocated.

Chairperson for the Association, Tennyson Mulimbula expressed hope following the assurance from government on the relocation exercise.

“We are convinced with the assurance from the government on the exercise otherwise members wanted to take the law into their hands,” he said.

Mulimbula said allocation of funds to the exercise only shows government’s commitment on the issue.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!