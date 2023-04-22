TNM stakes K29m for fans’ 2023 Super League Zampira promotion 

It the new season and big money — a whopping K20 million in cash and airtime — is up for grabs for football fans in this year’s Zampira promotion, which compliments the TNM Super League action.

Head of brand & marketing, Madalitso Jonazi says along with this year’s ‘Ipatse Moto’ football season, which kicked off with colour and flair at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe last weekend, fans of the game and customers in general should now look forward to winning big cash and airtime by correctly predicting results of league matches.

“We have re-loaded the new Zampira promotion season with exciting content on local and international football, plus a chance to predict results of select games,” he said. “In addition, we are developing content apps aiming to keep fans continuously engaged while sharing information to deepen their passion for the TNM Super League.”

The content for Zampira will include news, fixtures and live scores and in the promotions’ eight months period, eight customers will win a total of K28.8 million — broken down as K16 million in monthly prizes, K6.4 million in question of the day prizes and an equivalent of K6.4 million worth of airtime.

Jonazi said the monthly winner of K2 million is to be based on the draw of correct predictions of weekly games during the eight months period in which the winner takes home K1 million and channels the other K1 million towards a soccer team of their choice in their community.

He further said as league sponsor, TNM has increased engagement points for customers by adding digital media channels such as screens at game venues and the introduction of the Goal-Rush application.

The promotion has maintained the daily SMS Trivia Questions aiming to enhance supporters’ understanding of the game by subscribing and answering daily questions in which four customers will each win K50,000 every week.

All winnings shall be given out through TNM’s mobile money service, Mpamba throughout the period that runs from April to November 2023.

To participate in the promotion subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to *451#. Each SMS costs K50.

“With the 2023 TNM Super League season, we have made sure that there’s something for everyone,” Jonazi said. “In addition to increasing prize money for clubs under the sponsorship, we thought of actively engaging football fans through Zampira Promotion which gives them the chance to win big while enjoying the twists and turns of the league as they unfold.”

Last week, TNM Plc Chief Executive Officer, Michel Hebert — presiding over his first football season in Malawi — the 2023 Ipatse Moto TNM Super League season “offers renewed hope and optimism to develop our football by creating heart warming impressions and lasting memories”.

“As TNM, we have returned with a stronger sponsorship package and new incentives aimed at rewarding players, clubs, and fans,” he said, adding that the TNM network will support livestreaming of games this season.

“Our football-passionate customers can now rely on the TNM 4G network to livestream league matches all season long on their handsets or homes, no matter where they are in Malawi.

“Never miss a match again with TNM and to heighten the excitement, TNM offers more opportunities to win fabulous prizes through the Zampira promotion in the league fan zone,” said the CEO.

TNM, touted as Malawian’s chief sponsor and greatest supporter of the country’s top-flight football tournament aims to ignite the intensity, passion and excitement of all football fans, clubs, and key league partners as they come together in the theatre of dreams that Super League venues are.

“The TNM brand has been genuinely synonymous with football for the past 17 years, and this year is no exception,” Michel said. “TNM will continue to do everything possible to uplift the quality of the game and ensure that we contribute to the success of the national team, the Flames, by nurturing talent through the Super League structures.”

The new CEO said the company’s decision earlier this year to increase the League’s sponsorship is anchored in its long-term vision of the game.

“Football enthusiasts should look forward to new innovations from TNM to better experience football in Malawi. For example, very soon we will launch e-ticketing payment through Mpamba for more convenient and safer access to matches.”

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets opened their title defence of the TNM Super League with a 1-1 draw against Silver Strikers last Saturday during the opening match of the 2023 season.

A week before, they beat their arch rivals Mighty Wanderers in the season opener, the NBS Bank FAM Charity Shield and the day of the bash, they are paired with MAFCO.

From the 8 games played last week, three teams collected full points with Mighty Wanderers, who ended 4th last season, taking the lead have beaten Civil Service United 2-0 while MAFCO beat Chitipa United 2-1 with Mighty Tigers winning 1-0 against Extreme FC.

All eyes this season will be on the Bullets to see if they can defend the title for five consecutive seasons in their continuation of dominating local football as they have accumulated a total of 16 since the inception of the top flight league.

