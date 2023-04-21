Ethiopia waives taxes on Cyclone Freddy aid to Malawi

The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has waived taxes on goods and commodities coming to Malawi as aid for Cyclone Freddy victims.

This was disclosed when a group of Malawians living in Ethiopia handed over a donation of blankets valued at over K6 million to Catholic Development Commission in Malawi (CADECOM) in Blantyre meant for Cyclone Freddy victims in Phalombe.

Chairperson of the grouping, James Bwirani, told journalists that the Ethiopian Airlines will airlift more aid free of charge up to 4 metric tonnes and that the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia is charging no tax on the aid.

“We are indebted to the Ethiopian Airlines but also the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. Our embassy in Addis Ababa reached out to Ethiopian Airlines. We have more items that will be coming through Ethiopian Airlines for free.

“The government of Ethiopia has agreed to waive off any taxes. They are doing this to support the Malawi government to ensure that this assistance comes here and there are no extra charges that accrue on the items that are coming here,” explained Bwirani.

Diocesan Secretary for CADECOM in Blantyre Archdiocese, Mandinda Zungu, said the aid had come at the right time.

“As you are aware that DODMA is closing most of the camps especially those that are in schools and people are returning home, it is key that CADECOM in partnership with government and DODMA provides the communities with a take home package. Blankets are one of the items,” she said.

