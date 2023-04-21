US gives Malawi K4bn for cyclone Freddy victims humanitarian needs

April 21, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
The US government has given Malawi K4 billion to help in addressing immediate humanitarian needs for tropical cyclone Freddy disaster victims.
The money will also help in the fight against cholera outbreak.

US envoy in Malawi David Young: Corruption is fighting back.
US Ambassador to Malawi David Young told journalists on Thursday in Lilongwe that through the grants, UNICEF, World Food Program and USAID will partner with the government of Malawi to deliver urgent needs such as food, water, shelter and sanitation and hygiene supplies.
Young has also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
ACB stops hiring of enumerators for survey in 3 district councils

Graft busting body, the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) has stopped three district councils from recruiting enumerators for a survey following corruption...

Close