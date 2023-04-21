ACB stops hiring of enumerators for survey in 3 district councils

Graft busting body, the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) has stopped three district councils from recruiting enumerators for a survey following corruption allegations in the recruitment process.

ACB has issued restriction notices to Ntchisi, Dowa and Chiradzulu district councils following complaints it has received regarding recruitment of the enumerators to conduct the survey.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala has confirmed the development.

Letters addressed to district commissioners of the said districts, signed by the bureau’s Director General Martha Chizuma, say the councils should not proceed with the survey until the bureau it is done with its investigations.

The ACB has instituted an investigation over the alleged recruitment of enumerators for Unified Beneficiary Registry (UBR) Survey, which most people in the districts believe it has been done without following proper procedures.

According to the letter, failure to comply with the notice is tantamount to an offence under section 49A of the Corruption Practices Act.

