Govt releases K400m for repatriation of Malawians from Oman

Government has released K400 million for the repatriation of 50 Malawians facing work place abuse in Oman.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson John Kabaghe has confirmed that the repatriation processes of Malawians who are stuck in Oman has begun.

Kabaghe said the government has this week K400 million allocated in the 2023-2024 national budget for the initiative.

He said currently authorities are in the process of remitting the funds to the Malawi mission in Kuwait to facilitate the process.

Kabaghe said over 50 women are being targeted in the initiative.

The women faced sexual harassment, long working hours, are not being paid their monthly salary, work in slavery like environment and face all forms of abuse.

