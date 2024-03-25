Chakwera launches construction of Kholongo dam: To benefit about 200 000 people in water supply, fishing, irrigation

President Lazarus Chakwera was in Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa on Monday where he launched construction work of 1.1km long Kholongo Multipurpose Dam that will improve livelihoods of about 200 000 people through water supply, irrigation and fish farming activities.

Upon completion in 2026, the dam—which shall be a 25 billion water reservoir—will be benefiting at least 191,000 people in Mponela, Madisi and surrounding trading centres in the district with water supply, irrigation and fish farming activities.

The Ministry of Water and Sanitation is implementing the project through the Central Region Water Board with funding from the Malawi Government.

The Central Region Water Board (CRWB) board chairperson Eddison Mombera says the construction work of Kholongo multipurpose dam is a testimony of President Lazarus Chakwera’s commitment to improving water access among Malawians.

Mombera says despite some challenges, construction work of the dam, which started in March last year is going on well and expressed hope of seeing its completion in February 2026.

He says good collaboration between various stakeholders is helping them in the day-to-day operations of the project.

Mombera has however decries that climate change induced disasters including flooding waters have affected most of the board’s operations across the region; requiring huge investments to be normalized.

Senior Chief Chakhaza of Dowa district says construction of Kholongo multipurpose dam in his area is vital in improving water access among his subjects.

Chakhaza says water access has for a long time been a challenge among his subjects.

He adds construction project will help to ease unemployment as some people will be employed to take part in the project.

The chief has also challenged his subjects to work together with the government in effective implementation of the project.

He has however appealed to the government to increase Affordable Input Programme beneficiaries, saying the programme was helpful to the beneficiaries this growing season.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!