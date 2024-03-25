Ministry of Health, NAC launches Injectable PrEP to reduce spread of HIV

The Ministry of Health through National Aids Commission (NAC) has launched the HIV injectable Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce further spread of the disease.

Director of HIV and AIDS in the Ministry of Health, Rose Nyirenda told reporters in Lilongwe on Monday that injectable PrEP will be implemented in six health facilities of Blantyre and Lilongwe districts.

“We want to learn from two districts and expand the same to other remaining districts in 2025,” she said.

She disclosed that government has already received 9,000 doses of Injectable PrEP from the United States of America (USA) to be used in the facilities.

Director of Programmes at NAC, Chimwemwe Mabulekesi said only people who are at risk of contracting the disease are offered to receive the medication after doing a clinical assessment.

“PrEP is not a vaccine to treat HIV and AIDS neither prevent sexually transmitted infections but a prevention to those at risk,” she said.

Adding that the injectable PrEP is not a substitute for oral one but it will be a choice by those seeking the service. According to her, Malawi is among three countries who have started using Injectable PrEP but at a pilot phase. Others are South Africa and Zambia.

The health facilities for PrEP accessibility including Blantyre (Chilomoni Health Centre), Limbe (MACRO )and Naperi (Drop in Centre)and three health facilities in Lilongwe, Area 25 Health Centre, Bwaila Hospital and Area 47 Drop in Centre.

