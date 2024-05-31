Chakwera, Mkaka laughs of ‘life presidency’ proposals: Says if MCP convention elects him, he will stand next year

President Lazarus Chakwera and his charges, MCP secretary General Eisenhowe Mkaka and Transport Minister Jacob Hara, have unanimously laughed off and trashed the life presidency proposal made by Mapuyu South lawmaker Esther Ceilia Kathumba.

During the launch of the Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC) on Thursday, Kathumba asked Malawians to consider giving President Chakwera life presidency, saying the country stands to benefit immensely from is transformative leadership.

However, in an apparent response to that, Chakwera, in a political address after the launch, indicated that because the laws of the country allow for a second term, he accepted that if the party convention will endorse his candidature, he will go on to contest in the 2025 elections.

The Malawi leader went on to say that the party must allow all people who would like to contest for the top position of the party to do so.

Speaking at the same political event, Mkaka went blunt to advance that President Chakwera is a law-abiding citizen, adding that he will serve until 2030 and after that he will bow out.

“What Hon Kathumba said was just jokes. President Chakwera respects the law of the country and he will never entertain any life presidency jibes,” he said.

Transport Hara concurred with Mkaka emphasizing that Malawians should not read much into Kathumba’s sentiments, underlining that she was just having a lighter moment.

MCP is expected to hold its convention early August this year.

Chakwera spoke against mob justice, stressing the need for human rights fighters to actively advocate against it.

He called on all people in the country, including the police, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to ensure the elderly are respected and not victimised just because they are old.

