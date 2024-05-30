Rising youth farmer, Urunji Mezuwa, challenges youth to save from the ‘little we earn’ and invest in farming

Youth and agriculture appear to be a boring topic but not anymore with the emergence of enterprising youthful farmers such as Urunji Mezuwa who—thriving from his potato and rice farming—is becoming a major player, proving that Malawi’s agriculture lies in the hands of the busy bodies.

Mezuwa, 34, is one of Malawi’s rising commercial farmers and a social media influencer who, riding on his success with potato and rice farming, has challenged fellow youth in the country that there is ‘huge money in agriculture’ but to acquire it ‘we need to avoid spending all our earnings’ but invest in farming to reduce poverty and create wealth.

Mezuwa, who runs an agriculture firm branded ‘Farming with Urunji’—is already a major player in agriculture skewed towards groundnut, potatoes and livestock farming. He is currently managing a rice mega farm which has brought together various investors and are embarking on a 50 ha production of rice.

Mezuwa says he developed his passion for farming from his mother who was a farmer and confesses that he is now living his dream.

He has since advised the youth to stop expecting to start saving at the encounter of big abrupt capital but to develop the discipline for a purpose.

The Malawi Agenda 2063, which envisions Malawi to be a self-reliant industrialized nation, identifies agriculture as a key driving sector with youth as enablers.

Mezuwa holds a Master’s degree from Lilongwe university of agriculture and natural resources (LUANAR).

