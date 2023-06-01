Chakwera, Mnangagwa hold bilateral talks

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his Zimbabwean counterpart, Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday held bilateral talks which centred on trade and investment between the two countries.

Writing on his face book wall, Chakwera said the two leaders have also broadened the scope of the excellent relations between Zimbabwe and Malawi.

“From our discussion, it is clear that the full potential of our bilateral ties lies in how we harness new opportunities for collaboration in the attainment of sustainable development.

“The focused interaction at State level will create new opportunities for collaboration in attaining inclusive wealth and job creation for our people through trade and investment,” says Chakwera.

Besides the bilateral talks, President Mnangagwa carried out several engagements within Lilongwe before departure for the Eastern Region.

Earlier in the day he visited Parliament Building in Lilongwe to appreciate the functions of what has become the cradle of our democracy and constitutionalism.

Thereafter, he laid a wreath at Kamuzu Mausoleum in paying homage to founding father Ngwazi Hastings Kamuzu Banda who during his rule inspired Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence.

Later in the day, President Dr Chakwera accompanied Comrade Mnangagwa to his final official engagement of the day at Lilongwe Tobacco Floors in Kanengo where he appreciated the posture of an industry that is prime to our forex inflows.

The state visit continues on Friday in the Southern Region where our esteemed visitor will attend to other equally important engagements.

