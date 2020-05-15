Chakwera, Mpinganjira bereaved: MCP leader loses mother-in-law, BJ’s wife dies

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera has suspended his political campaign to head to Rumphi for the funeral of his mother-in-law.

Chakwera’s wife, Monica, lost her mother on Thursday.

MCP spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali said: “Indeed the president Chakwera is grieving the death of his mother-in-law”.

While Chakwera is mourning in Rumphi, in the Mulanje, veteran firebrand politician Brown James (BJ) Mpinganjira of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has lost his wife Harriet Moyo Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira married Harriet in 2012 officiated by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church.

DPP secretariat said Mpinganjira’s wife will be buried on Saturday at Chisitu in Mulanje.

