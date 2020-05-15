Chilima says DPP are liars, clueless: ‘ Adzonzi another victim of being used’
State Vice President and UTM leader Saulos Chilima has resumed his famous whistle-stop campaign christened imbizo tours on Friday with his first two stops at Kampepuza and Ntcheu Boma – venues dubbed as his home ground – where hundreds of people attended as Chilima campaigned for opposition Tonse Alliance in the forthcoming fresh presidential elections.
A the two venues, Chilima, who is also running mate to Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who is presidential candidate for the UTM/MCP alliance, urged people to never ever be fooled again by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership which he described as a failure.
Chilima said the DPP is always good at using people and dumping them, citing the example of Everton Chimulirenji who partnered Mutharika in the nullified 2019 elections but has been dumped.
“They used to say Adzonzi [Chimulirenji] was very humble than me but where is he now?
“The President insists that he won the elections in 2019 and that he will do the same but then why has Adzonzi been dropped? This time in Ntcheu please do not make a mistake of wasting your vote voting for DPP,” said Chilima.
The UTM leader urged the people to instead vote for Chakwera insisting that the alliance is meant to develop Malawi and has capable leaders to do the job.
“I am asking all of you to vote for Dr. Chakwera who is candidate for the alliance. We are together and you should trust us. We mean well for this country,” he said.
Chilima also cautioned the leadership of the DPP/UDF alliance to be responsible and stop bringing issues of religion on the campaign trail.
Of late the DPP/UDF alliance has been telling people that Dr. Chakwera and Dr. Chilima will ban Islam in Malawi once elected into office.
“Please let us stop such divisive politics. Such tendencies have the ability to cause civil strife. Do not play witj religion issues,” said Chilima.
On Saturday, Chilima will take the imbizos to Dowa, Ntchisi and Kasungu districts before holding main alliance rally at Kasungu boma.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
BRAVO CHILIMA !!!!!!!
MMMMMMM inu a DPP, Chilima ndi wa bwino bwino. Oyipa ndinu. Anthu oyipa mitima inu. Chilima is a people centred person. Osati zanuzo.
That’s why I say we need leaders like chilima, visionary leaders to move our country forward.How could someone use religion to get votes. Kutha maplan DDP cadets and UDF.To Atupele I would like to say we know that you are a Muslim.This is not about religion it’s about poverty.We want leaders who can reduce poverty levels in our country.Everytime When there is campaigns u try to bring this issue.Stop this nonsense now.Malawians in all religions are suffering and you have failed to reduce poverty levels in our country.If the Chakwera and Chilima were from north Malawi you would have said… Read more »
Chilima you cannot come home and tell us to vote for mcp…. Ku Ntcheu kuno mcp inalasako malemu a muwalo komanso kuwazunza a focus gwede. Pali boma limene mcp sinachiteko ulenje kupha nzika zawo zomwe? Never again
Grateful for what?
chilima can you look dzonzi in the eye and tell him that? do no ask the people of ntcheu where chimulirenji is because they already know you are the one who pushed him out. yes dzonzi is still humble and better human being than you. ever since you chilima grabbed dzonzi’s place, dzonzi has never said anything in public. chilima you were not happy to be upstaged by dzonzi
This man will take us back to the opposition benches again.He dumped MANGANYA. Where is MANGANYA now? No where to be found. Even our mcp dumped Mia. Double dump. At list Chimulilenji is a cabinet minister. Is Cilima normal?
chitsiru ichi
Mukanakhala kuti anthu amakukondani ku Nthewuko bwenzi ka chipani kanu kaja katatenga ma seat onse akupaliament ,musamanamize anthu apa .Ndimayesa ndiwe yemwe umati anthu mukamasankha President muyanganenso runningmate wake .Ndiye ukuti chani wasowa chonena .Olo anthu abwera pamenepowo bolanso Atupele ali booh ,inu tiyenawoni ganyu akuphani baba .
this guy is simply mad are you not the one who is greedy?
I hope you know the meaning of greedy
How????? Can you expound? What does greed mean???