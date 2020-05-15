Chilima says DPP are liars, clueless: ‘ Adzonzi another victim of being used’

State Vice President and UTM leader Saulos Chilima has resumed his famous whistle-stop campaign christened imbizo tours on Friday with his first two stops at Kampepuza and Ntcheu Boma – venues dubbed as his home ground – where hundreds of people attended as Chilima campaigned for opposition Tonse Alliance in the forthcoming fresh presidential elections.

A the two venues, Chilima, who is also running mate to Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who is presidential candidate for the UTM/MCP alliance, urged people to never ever be fooled again by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership which he described as a failure.

Chilima said the DPP is always good at using people and dumping them, citing the example of Everton Chimulirenji who partnered Mutharika in the nullified 2019 elections but has been dumped.

“They used to say Adzonzi [Chimulirenji] was very humble than me but where is he now?

“The President insists that he won the elections in 2019 and that he will do the same but then why has Adzonzi been dropped? This time in Ntcheu please do not make a mistake of wasting your vote voting for DPP,” said Chilima.

The UTM leader urged the people to instead vote for Chakwera insisting that the alliance is meant to develop Malawi and has capable leaders to do the job.

“I am asking all of you to vote for Dr. Chakwera who is candidate for the alliance. We are together and you should trust us. We mean well for this country,” he said.

Chilima also cautioned the leadership of the DPP/UDF alliance to be responsible and stop bringing issues of religion on the campaign trail.

Of late the DPP/UDF alliance has been telling people that Dr. Chakwera and Dr. Chilima will ban Islam in Malawi once elected into office.

“Please let us stop such divisive politics. Such tendencies have the ability to cause civil strife. Do not play witj religion issues,” said Chilima.

On Saturday, Chilima will take the imbizos to Dowa, Ntchisi and Kasungu districts before holding main alliance rally at Kasungu boma.

