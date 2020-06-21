Chakwera or Mutharika? The choice between experience and rawness for Malawi
Tuesday’s June 23 elections could be a fulfillment of a development prophecy told in 1998 through the Vision 2020 development plan.
In that development plan—endorsed both by then leader President Bakili Muluzi and opposition leader Gwamba Chakuamba—there was a prophecy, a vision, of what Malawi, development wise, will be in year 2020.
The prophecy was:
“By the year 2020, Malawi as a God-fearing nation will be secure, democratically mature, environmentally sustainable, self-reliant with equal opportunities for and active participation by all, having social services, vibrant cultural and religious values and being a technologically driven middle-income economy.”
The key word, in the 1998 development policy, was that by the year 2020, the year we are in today, Malawi will be a ‘technologically driven middle-income economy’.
By definition, middle-income economy are those with $1,026 to $12,475 in per capita and, currently, countries such as Brazil, China, Russia, India and China fall in this category.
Evidently, by any definition, Malawi has missed the 1998 prophecy. As such, we need another prophecy.
What is interesting, however, is that Malawi is searching for a new development prophecy through a 2019 election being repeated, prophetically, in 2020.
To mean, the June 23 elections next week Tuesday is a perfect accident, prophetically put in place to usher in leadership that will rewrite the new ‘Vision 2020’ for Malawi.
The question, then, is: at this critical prophetic year of 2020, with June 23 elections in mind, who, between Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) and UDF alliance, is well placed to take Malawi on a new journey to take up and fulfill the botched 1998 prophecy?
Having been in government for years including being a president, Mutharika is riding on the promise of his experience as bait to woo voters.
In Mutharika, Malawians bore the witness and they are self-evident of what a leader he is, because they have experienced his leadership. Tired and tested.
In other words, it’s not what Mutharika has said on the campaign trail that will earn him re-election; rather, it’s what Malawians know regarding what he can do, given power, that will keep him in power.
The question for Mutharika then, is: Is there anything, in President Mutharika’s leadership experience, that Malawi needs at this critical period to take up and fulfill the botched Vision 2020?
Chakwera represents the rawness in state craft as somebody who has never been in any government position.
In his rawness, he is making a case of renewed leadership, one that is corrupt free, adheres to the rule of law, enhances national unity and meets the needs of the less fortunate.
Definitely, as Malawians go to the polls this Tuesday, the driving question will stop at choosing either experience which Mutharika personifies or rawness which Chakwera symbolizes.
The choice is yours.
Rawness yomweyo kuti wa! wa! wa! wa! Mwanjobvu mu mphechepeche sachita chibwana chopitamo kawiri!!!
Why is the incumbent not touting what he has: his disdain for the rule of law and electoral justice, his insensitivity to rampant corruption ravaging the country, his cluelessness about the direction the country needs to take to be on a path to prosperity (the touted freebies can never develop the country) and his inattention to the need to unite the country so that its people can laser-focus on meeting the challenges it faces as a nation)?????!!!!!!! This is his experience but also his shortfalls. Those that support Mutharika should ask themselves if the candidate they are rejecting had this… Read more »
We shall vote for development. We shall vote for professor delivery. We shall vote for the experienced. We shall vote for peace , tolerance and calmness. We shall vote for APM
Opinion pieces suck, they say more about the author than the subject.
None represents the new Malawi that the current generation is yearning for. Possibly, we will have to wait for another 5 years for real change to come. Both represents a generation of leaders who have a different perspective on life as we know it today.
You are an idiot
Your article is baseless and will never influence our voting, we already know what we want and time is fast approaching to the voting day.
Chakwera can’t have my vote, never
Chakwera it is! Tonse has a well crafted plan for Malawi. Mutharika has no direction. He goes by the wind and steals quite a lot while dividing Malawians
Didnt MEC say campaign period is over? why is MCP still campaigning through such useless articles? Iwe Mike Fiko iwe