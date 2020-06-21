Diaspora MCP makes K9m  donation towards election monitoring

June 21, 2020

The Diaspora wing of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Sunday made a donation of over K9 million  to the  party which will help  in the cost of election monitoring for Tuesday’s fresh presidential election.

Soko and Gotani Hara receiving the cheque

The money was presented on Sunday afternoon at the party offices in Mzuzu.

Receiving the money on behalf of the party, Speaker of Parliament, who is also MCP deputy secretary general,  Catherine Gotani Hara  and Regional Chairman  for the North Gracious Soko welcomed the donation describing it as timely and vital.

“ I would like to thank all our members in diaspora and all other well wishers  for this donation, it has been our wish to make sure we have strong monitoring for the election in order to safeguard our vote,” said Gotani Hara.

Handing over the cheque MCP Diaspora wing Malawi representative Dyson Chikolera  said his colleagues in the diaspora saw the need to help the party in Malawi.

A total amount of MK9 728920.43 was handed over to the Tambala Fund who are overseeing the monitoring processes for the party .

MCP diaspora spokesman Chalo Mvula  said monitoring has been an area the party has not done well in the past  and those in diaspora thought  it will be nice to help in this area.

“It hasn’t been easy as most in the diaspora were affected by effects of the Covid19 pandemic, however, many dipped in their pockets to donate to the cause. All the MCP Diaspora Wings in RSA , South Africa,  Ireland, USA, Canada  and UK  including members from other countries were involved in this fundraising,” said Mvula

MCP Diaspora network raised the funds through individual giving  by its members from the regions, as well as virtual fundraising events that involved guests like Timothy Mtambo and Daud Suleman.

Malawi goes to the polls on Tuesday 23 to elect a president in a court-sanctioned fresh polls.

Leave a Reply

good
Guest
good

Why wasting time. A big fish has already funded everything regarding monitors in return for some contracts.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
2020 BOMA
Guest
2020 BOMA

Congrats anzathu akunjanu

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
