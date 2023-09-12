Chakwera pardons 2 inmates selected to public varsities

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has pardoned two prisoners who have been selected to pursue various degree programmes at public universities.

A statement from the Ministry of Homeland Security says Chakwera has granted the pardon in exercise of powers conferred on him through Section 89 (2) of the Constitution of Malawi.

The statement further President Chakwera has decided to grant the pardon to uphold the convicts’ right to education.

“The prisoners have demonstrated good behavioural reform while serving their sentences by becoming top students among prisoners who sate for the 2022-2023 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE). One prisoner has been selected to Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), and another to Mzuzu University to pursue Bachelor of Science in Culinary Science Arts,” reads part of the statement.

The section gives the Head of State to forgive prisoners who have demonstrated reformed and the statement stresses that the pardon on the prisoners is an act of mercy and recognition of the right to education.

