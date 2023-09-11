NICE commits to reduce illiteracy as 5 million Malawians lack formal education

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust says it is committed to complement government efforts in reducing illiteracy and enhancing skills development and education amongst adults.

The commitment follows revelation that Malawi has five million illiterate people despite the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi advancing the importance of education and skills development as one of the ways of promoting the welfare of the citizens and development of the country.

Speaking at Mdeka ADMARC Ground on Friday during the commemoration of this year’s International Literacy Day, NICE District Civic Education Officer for Mwanza and Neno, Wallace Kudzala, stressed the need to advance and promote adult literacy education, saying this is key for effective participation in personal, community and national development.

“Literacy interventions can contribute to empowering women and other disadvantaged people and groups to participate in social, economic, political and cultural activities. Therefore, let me call upon all people to enrol for adult education to transform this country,” he said.

NICE is championing the Mindset Change Agenda as a key enabler of Malawi 2063.

The Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza, said only literate people who can successfully contribute to the national development through various sectors such as farming and business.

“If you did not have an opportunity to go to school while you were young and you are dreaming to prosper, the panacea to achieve your dream is to enroll for adult education and acquire knowledge and skills that can transform you,” said Sendeza.

UNESCO Acting Deputy Executive Secretary David Mulera said his organization takes interest in adult education because it believes that it is only literate people who can change their communities and the world.

Mulera stated that at this time the world is transiting from the challenges of climate change such as Cyclone Freddy, Ida, Tropical Storm Ana and the poor economy, it is imperative that people should learn to read and write in order to become more resilient.

This year’s International Literacy Day was held under the theme: Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies.

