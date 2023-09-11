Malawi Govt trims 2023 UNGA delegation to 35

The Government of Malawi has disclosed that only 35 people, including President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, will travel to New York for the 2023 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The 78th session of UNGA will take place in New York, the United States of America, with the first day of the high-level General Debate commencing on Tuesday, 19 September 2023.

But unlike last year when 37 delegates attended the summit from Malawi, only 35 will go this time. He said the 35 delegates will comprise officials from State House and ministries of finance, information, trade and health.

Chief Government Spokesperson, who is also the Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu, said the government continues to take necessary measures to save government resources for the implementation of other development projects.

“From my ministry, I am travelling with a five-member delegation,” he said.

At the UNGA Summit, President Chakwera is expected to join other Heads of State and Government on 18-19 September 2023 in reviewing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and provide high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions leading up to the target year of 2030 for achieving the goals.

The summit will be held under the theme, “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

