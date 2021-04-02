Chakwera pardons 52 prisoners as Malawi Christians commemorate Easter

President Lazarus Chakwera has pardoned 52 prisoners from the country’s prisons as part of Easter celebration.

Homeland security minister, Richard Chimwendo Banda said those pardoned are reformed prisoners who committed minor offenses.

Those serving sentences for murder or rape have not been pardoned.

This is the second time that Chakwera has pardoned prisoners after the Indepedence celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Roman Catholic Church is advising its faithful to strictly adhere to covid-19 preventive neasures during this Easter period.

Archbishop Thomas Msusa said people should not relax in the covid-19 adherence because of the low infection positivity rate the country is registering.

In the past 48 hours, the country registered just over 30 new infections and one death.

The appeal comes as the Catholic Church in the country has lost nine priests due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Christians observe Easter in remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, with Good Friday and Easter Monday being public holidays.

