Clinician gets 4 years jail term for drug theft

A clinician in Salima has started serving a four and half year jail term for drug theft.

A court in Salima sent the clinician to the gallows on Friday.

Mathews Matandika, 46, was working as a clinician at Chagunda Health Centre, in Salima district where he stole the public drugs.

The court heard that Matandika sold the drugs to Cassim Saidi, 45, of Chia village in the area of T/A Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district.

Prosecution asked the court to met out a stiff sentence for the offence on account of the seriousness of the offence as theft of public drugs puts lives at risks and that patients are asked to buy drugs from private pharmacies.

It was also observed that the crime was planned.

