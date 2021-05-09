Chakwera pressurised to reinstate Kandodo

There is trouble brewing in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) following the firing of Ken Kandodo as Labour Minister for his involvement in the alleged mismanagement of Covid-19 funds.

Shortly after Chakwera gave his Labour Minister the boot, Malawi Congress Party elders in Kasungu took the issue as a war between Kasungu MCP and Lilongwe MCP.

We can exclusively reveal that MCP custodians in Kasungu sent an envoy to President Chakwera demanding the reinstatement of Kandodo as cabinet minister and to “stop taking MCP as a Lilongwe party.”

Weeks later President Chakwera has bowed to pressure and publicly apologized on Friday when he addressed people in Kasungu on his way to Mzuzu.

“Inu a Kandodo simudalakwe. Kungoti muma ofesimu muli anthu otcherana ndale. Ofuna kukugwetsani. Ine sidadziwe kuti mwabwera (Mr. Kandodo there was nothing wrong you did. Only that people want to finish you in your office. Be careful, some people have scores to settle with you,” said Chakwera, marking the first sign of the reinstatement of Kandodo soon.

A local analyst has since described Chakwera as a weak leader who has been captured by MCP forces and he is failing to make independent decisions. The analyst said once Chakwera re-appoints Kandodo he is going to lose his global standing, earned when he showed resolve in fighting corruption within his Government.

The MCP politburo has Chakwera against letting his Vice Saulos Chilima stealing his shine, according to Nyasa Times source.

Chakwera’s visit is seen as an attempt to downplay the impact his Vice’s visit three weeks ago.

