Chawinga Sisters net for Wuhan against Sichuan

… Tabita scores on debut

The Malawi women football internationals exports made headlines this weekend at the starts to the season, when they scored three of the goals for the hosts in the opening game.

While Tabitha Chawinga scored on her debut, younger sister Temwa scored a brace in Wuhan’s 4-0 victory over Sichuan in Saturday’s 2021 Chinese Women’s Super League opener.

This is first time the sisters have played as teammate following the October last year match when the sisters faced off in the 2020 Chinese final. Temwa helped her team Wuhan to win against elder sister Tabitha’s Jiangsu by 4 to nil.

Temwa’s team consequently won their first league diadem in 19 years of their history.

In January 2021 this year, Tabitha joined Wuhan from Jiangsu Suning. The last time the sisters played together in the same team was in 2017 when they played for Kvarnsvedens in Sweden.

Tabitha has been in China for four seasons now while sister Temwa, now enters her second season with the Chinese champions.

